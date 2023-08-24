There’s a new way for Pattersonites to exercise and it’s free. An outdoor fitness court was unveiled on August 23 at Tilton Park. The City matched a $30,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign (NFC) to make the gym-like area a reality. Recreation Director Juliene Flanders says this work out site can improve the quality of life for any community member who wants to use it.
“We’ve been working hard to get it here because we knew how valuable this feature is.,” said Flanders. “It’s free for the community to use at their leisure. Some Patterson residents might not be able to afford a gym membership or might not be able to go to one because of their work schedules. And so, they’re at home by themselves, with no direction for an exercise routine. Here they can come anytime they want, bring their families and work out. I sense that this will be used all the time.”
Flanders says it’s very important for Patterson residents to increase their physical activity. Statistics show that community members are putting their health at risk due to a sedentary lifestyle.
“Our focus in recreation has always been get active and get outside,” said Flanders. “We have a big health disparity in Patterson in our youth and adults. In fact we’re probably the largest health disparity area in Stanislaus County. Our population has a lot of diabetes and obesity. So for the last ten years our work has been focused on getting people outside as well as family fitness.”
City Manager Ken Irwin says they are always looking for ways to stretch taxpayer’s dollars and this kind of public/private partnership is a perfect example.
“The main importance of a public/private partnership is cost,” said Irwin. “We don’t have all the money to do everything we’d like to do. Every time we do any type of partnership is about saving money and collaboration.”
Irwin says the City is pursuing more opportunities that will increase these kinds of amenities in Patterson.
“We’re working on other grants,” said Irwin. “Right now, we’re focused on one for Garza Park that needs some upgraded facilities.”
At the ribbon cutting ceremony, Police Chief Joshua Clayton and Firefighter/Paramedic Roberto Sanchez competed to see who could run through the course in the fastest time – it was a tie.
(0) comments
