Former PJUSD employees under investigation

Two former Patterson Unified School District employees are under federal investigation. According to legal records, the Federal Bureau of Investigation seized vehicles, computers and cash from Jeffrey Menge and Eric Drabert in May.
Menge served as the Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services and Drabert as Information Technology Director. Superintendent Dr. Reyes Gauna says his administration is fully cooperating with the probe.
“Once the investigation concludes, I will be doing a study session. It will be held an hour before a school board meeting to provide all the information to the community,” said Gauna. “I want people to be able to ask questions. Also, I’ll give everyone a timeline for what happened.”
What is known at this point is that the FBI went to Menge’s home in Copperopolis and Drabert’s home in Patterson and took the following items:
Menge’s home:
• 2010 Ferrari 458 Italia valued at $159,300.00
• 2010 Audi R8 Quattro valued at $73,200.00
• 2019 Jeep Wrangler valued at $43,700.00
• U.S. currency $30,150.00
• Jewelry valued at $1,775.00
• Ethereum valued at $7,115.98
Drabert’s home
• Electronics valued at $1,756.55
The FBI officially posted this notification on July 19.
