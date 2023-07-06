Though the sacrifice of soldiers and frontline workers is seldom remembered in daily life, their actions are an important part of every community. With its Hometown Heroes banners, Patterson aims to honor the service of these individuals.
“The City of Patterson Hometown Hero Program provides the opportunity for the
community to recognize and honor Patterson residents, and their immediate family members,
who have served, or [are] currently serving, in the United States Armed Forces,” the program
website says. Active, retired, or honorably discharged members of any Armed Forces branch are
eligible to be honored, as well as essential workers such as first responders and healthcare
providers. They should be a current Patterson resident, have graduated from Patterson High School, or be the immediate family member of a citizen. This is the program’s third year. Public Works, the department overseeing the banners,
reported that in the past two years, it was well received. Many residents sent in feedback praising
the concept. Additionally, at the end of the display year, a ceremony in City Hall sees the
banners presented to the family of the person honored, giving them a lasting memory of the
hometown hero’s sacrifice.
Each banner carries a $200 cost, which covers its creation and installment. However,
sponsors are also welcome—any amount donated to the program’s fund will help cover
someone’s banner. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, call (209) 895-8060 or email
publicworks@ci.patterson.ca.us.
As of the time of writing, nineteen slots are still open for submission. To see a full list of
requirements and submit an application, visit https://ci.patterson.ca.us/880/Hometown-Heroes
