Though the sacrifice of soldiers and frontline workers is seldom remembered in daily life, their actions are an important part of every community. With its Hometown Heroes banners, Patterson aims to honor the service of these individuals.

“The City of Patterson Hometown Hero Program provides the opportunity for the

community to recognize and honor Patterson residents, and their immediate family members,

who have served, or [are] currently serving, in the United States Armed Forces,” the program

website says. Active, retired, or honorably discharged members of any Armed Forces branch are

eligible to be honored, as well as essential workers such as first responders and healthcare

providers. They should be a current Patterson resident, have graduated from Patterson High School, or be the immediate family member of a citizen. This is the program’s third year. Public Works, the department overseeing the banners,

reported that in the past two years, it was well received. Many residents sent in feedback praising

the concept. Additionally, at the end of the display year, a ceremony in City Hall sees the

banners presented to the family of the person honored, giving them a lasting memory of the

hometown hero’s sacrifice.

Each banner carries a $200 cost, which covers its creation and installment. However,

sponsors are also welcome—any amount donated to the program’s fund will help cover

someone’s banner. To learn more about becoming a sponsor, call (209) 895-8060 or email

publicworks@ci.patterson.ca.us.

As of the time of writing, nineteen slots are still open for submission. To see a full list of

requirements and submit an application, visit https://ci.patterson.ca.us/880/Hometown-Heroes

