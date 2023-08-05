Patterson’s National Night Out took on some new characteristics this year and organizers say it proved to be a success. The event was held downtown.
“In year’s past we had our sheriffs over in Garza Park and our firefighters at Tilton Park so in essence we had to kind of split the community and make them choose,” said Mayor Michael Clauzel. “But because of the focus on downtown revitalization, we figured let’s put it all under one roof and let’s make it a bigger event than before.”
The Third Street Underground band and a DJ provided music for the hundreds of people who showed up.
“We also brought in the big slides – one red and one blue – that was really cool,” said Clauzel.
The Farmer’s Market was set up as well.
“We asked the Farmer’s Market organizers if they could be there even though it wasn’t their regular night and they agreed,” said Clauzel. “We additionally worked with some people from Apricot Fiesta to bring in some additional vendors. So, we were trying to make it a true community event. We even had a car show involved at the last minute. It literally was a team of dedicated people working as a family to cobble something together in under 30 days and I really think it worked out fantastically.”
National Night Out is held the first Tuesday in August every year. It’s intended to improve relationships between first responders and the community they serve.
