On the evening of August 11th, the Patterson Tigers showcased their skills and determination in a spirited scrimmage at Orestimba High School. The scrimmage provided an opportunity for the Tigers to face off against other schools within their section, giving fans a preview of the upcoming season.
Patterson quarterback Max Medina shared his excitement about being back on the field this season. "I'm excited; we were a very young team last year, but this year's team has more experience, and it should be a fun year," Medina remarked. The returning conference champions demonstrated their prowess against their scrimmage opponents. When asked about his choice of jersey number, Medina explained, "I've chosen #4 over the years, mostly because my father wore #4, so I wanted to do the same. But last year, our senior quarterback had it, so I switched to #3, and I've stuck with it. I like the way it looks."
As the Tigers set their sights on the new season, Medina made his leadership aspirations clear. "My personal goal is to be more of a leader and help my team out," he stated.
Head coach Rob Cozart also had some takeaways from the scrimmage. "I thought the scrimmage went really well. We had really good intensity, but at times it boiled over a little. There's nothing to complain about as far as a lack of intensity, which can be concerning at times, but it wasn't an issue and it was a good showing for our guys. We had a good rebound of effort going from the first quarter into the second and carried that over into the third and fourth quarters. We ended it with the same amount of intensity that we had from the start. We came out healthy and we are looking forward to Friday against Hilmar."
When asked about the team's anticipation for opening night against Hilmar, Coach Cozart stated, "These guys are hungry, and they've definitely had this game circled for a long time, probably dating back to their years when they used to play on the Ravens at the junior level. They have a good rivalry against the Hilmar guys and are definitely looking forward to live action on Friday. We have a roster of 40+ and we’re looking forward to seeing who shows up and shows out."
Patterson kicks the season off with a non-conference home game vs. Hilmar on Friday, August 18, at 7:00 p.m.
