Ready to take your gardening skills to the next level? The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources department is offering a seed saving class at the Patterson branch of the Stanislaus County Library on July 13 at 1:0-0 p.m.
“Although the actual process of saving seeds is easy, there are a few tips you should know in order to be successful,” said UC Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Coordinator Anne Shellman. “You’ll learn what types of seeds to save and the difference between heirlooms vs hybrids.”
Participants will also hear how flowers are pollinated to make seeds and why it matters
“You will also get to separate some seeds from their seed pods and take home seeds for your garden,” said Shellman.
The class is free and open to the public.
