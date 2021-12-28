The Tracy Breakfast Lions/Tom Hawkins Girls Basketball Tournament is under way this week at Tracy High, with the 16-team tournament starting Monday and concluding on Thursday. Local teams competing include Tracy, West and Millennium high schools, and teams also come from around the Sac-Joaquin Section and the Bay Area.
Tracy 73, Millennium 35
The Tracy girls put up an oppressive defense against the Millennium Falcons in Monday’s opening game of the Lions/Hawkins Tournament to claim the 73-35 win.
Tracy took an early lead on shots from senior Kelli Rickman, scoring 12 of her game-high 28 points in the first quarter. Millennium briefly overcame the Bulldogs’ full-court press, and a pair of 3-point shots from sophomore Nichole Clark kept it a close game in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs then played a dominant second quarter, intensifying their defensive press and forcing turnovers, with Rickman, seniors Kylie Van Os and Maliyah Murphy and junior Janelle Bautista leading the offensive effort, putting the Bulldogs up 46-21 at the half. Tracy kept up the intensity through the third quarter and then dialed it back in the fourth, giving everyone on the Bulldogs’ roster a chance to contribute.
Bautista and Murphy totaled 10 points each for Tracy and Van Os scored eight points and had nine rebounds. Clark was Millennium’s scoring leader with 14 points, including four 3-point shots, and Zehnna Ndeithi scored nine points and had six rebounds.
West 37, Beyer 28
The Wolf Pack opened the Lion/Hawkins Tournament with a 37-28 win over Beyer High of Modesto. The two teams started with a slow first quarter on offense, with the West team hitting no field goals and Beyer up 7-3 going into the second quarter.
West took over in the second quarters as senior Ashley Chan hit a string of 3-point shots, scoring 11 of her game-high 16 points in the second quarter as West took the 17-15 lead at the half. West stayed in the lead through the third quarter, but only by a few points, and the Wolf Pack defense proved effective in the fourth quarters as West extended its lead.
West’s scoring leaders also included senior Nyauni Davis with seven points. Jalyn Delgado had seven rebounds and Chan grabbed six rebounds.
