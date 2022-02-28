The Kimball High girls soccer team begins the California Interscholastic Federation NorCal Girls Soccer Championships on Tuesday in Fresno.
The Jaguars (14-9-2, 7-4-1 Valley Oak League), runners-up from Sac-Joaquin Section Division 4, are the No. 5 seed in the NorCal eight-team bracket. They will face Fresno Christian High (19-3-1, 4-0 East Sierra League) at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
The bracket is available at: www.cifstate.org/sports/soccer/NorCal_brkts_2022/gd5
