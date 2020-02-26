The Tracy High girls soccer team finished the season with a 3-0 loss to the visiting Oak Ridge High Trojans on Tuesday at Wayne Schneider Stadium in the semifinals of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division 1 playoffs.
Through the first half, the Bulldogs kept up their assaults on the Oak Ridge goal, led by senior Jaden Hall and junior Trinity Sandridge, but they were consistently turned back by the Trojans’ defense before they could get clear shots. Even on breakaway plays, the Trojans (16-2-1, 8-1-1 Sierra Foothill League) matched the Tracy players’ speed to protect their goal.
Oak Ridge scored in the 19th minute, sending a corner kick from the left across to the right side of the goal and then knocking the ball back to the middle for the shot.
Tracy’s best chance to score in the first half came when Hall crossed the ball from the right to the middle, where Sandridge fired the ball at the Oak Ridge goal, but the Trojan goalie leaped to deflect the ball over the crossbar. Follow-up attempts on a corner kick and a throw-in didn’t get past the Trojan defense.
Oak Ridge scored again in the 31st minute on a counter attack, shooting the ball into the left side of the Tracy goal just out of reach of junior goalkeeper Maddi Mannina.
The teams played an even match for most of the second half, but with the clock winding down, Tracy coach Nate Perry shifted toward stronger offense and Oak Ridge was able to score one more goal in the 74th minute to make it a 3-0 game.
Tracy ended up with an 16-2-1 overall record, 8-1-1 in the Tri-City Athletic League, winning the TCAL title for 2020 and advancing further in the SJS Division 1 playoffs than ever before. Perry is confident the team can repeat its success next year, as only two seniors, Hall and defender Meredith Hagler, will graduate.
