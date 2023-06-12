The Hammon Senior Center recently held an Awards Ceremony coordinated by Phyllis Myers, celebrating the 2022 Volunteers. The occasion was celebrated with food, awards, and music.
“We want to show our upmost appreciation for our volunteers here at the HSC because they are a part of our family,” said Jasmine Collins. “They keep the HSC running smoothly and they do so with a smile on their face. They embody what it means to be selfless and to give back to fellow peers.”
Director Jolene Flanders, Recreation Supervisor Scott Pierson- Mariana Calvillo , Prisma Tello and Phyllis Myers all shared a few words of how the volunteers are greatly appreciated.
