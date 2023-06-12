The first annual Hay Games were played at this year’s Fiesta. Competitors tried to move and stack hay as quickly as possible. Here’s a list of winners:
Girls 8-10
1st Nora Locke
2nd Lauren Palmero
Boys 8-10
1st Noah Drymon
2nd Callen MacWilliams
Girls 13-17
1st Felicity Heinrich
2nd Touraye Irvin
Boys 13-17
1st CJ Green
2nd Ty Peterson
Womens
1st Kandace Weyhrauch
2nd Christina Wurtz
Mens
1st Joel Gardner
2nd Issac Schali
