Hay games

Allister De Guzman gives it his all during the first Hay Games held on North Third Street during the 2023 Apricot Fiesta.

 Photo by Meg Matthews Patterson Irrigator

The first annual Hay Games were played at this year’s Fiesta. Competitors tried to move and stack hay as quickly as possible. Here’s a list of winners:

Girls 8-10

1st Nora Locke

2nd Lauren Palmero

Boys 8-10

1st Noah Drymon

2nd Callen MacWilliams

Girls 13-17

1st Felicity Heinrich

2nd Touraye Irvin

Boys 13-17

1st CJ Green

2nd Ty Peterson

Womens

1st Kandace Weyhrauch

2nd Christina Wurtz

Mens

1st Joel Gardner

2nd Issac Schali

