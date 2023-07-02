It is estimated that 20,000 people attended the Apricot Fiesta this year. According to organizers, the 2023 event was a smashing success, breaking entry records in several events.
The Board of Directors, consisting of seven members—along with 8-10 additional committee members—put in a combined 1,000+ hours from the setup on Wednesday to the final cleaning up on Monday. Board member Kristin Valentine noted that it was impossible to calculate the exact number with how much labor had been put out.
The parade was as big as ever, containing 68 entries. Some single submissions represented up to 20 vehicles or horses from car clubs and equestrian groups. Many of the automobiles also entered the car show, which hit its limit of 54 entries—almost double last year’s 30 vehicles.
The 51st annual arm-wrestling championship retained its momentum from last year’s record-breaking number of entrants, with over 160 competitors. The second annual Cornhole Tournament, bringing in 36 competitors last year, hit a new high of intensity with 40 participants from all over the state.
With a new all-time high, the arts and crafts show gathered 328 display pieces; 120 commercial vendors filled the streets. More than 40 contestants entered the dessert baking contest, which was held the week before the Fiesta.
As everyone who watched the fireworks show can attest, the display lit up the sky brighter than ever before. The Fiesta Board utilized larger firework shells with greater fallout coverage.
With another successful weekend of celebration in the books, Patterson has returned to regular life. But the memories forged won’t be going away anytime soon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.