Patterson Library Events
Story Time, Tuesdays at 11 a.m.
Lego Day, Wed July 26th 3:30 p.m.
For more information visit www.stanlibrary.com
American Legion Post
Meeting Thursday July 20th 11 a.m. at the Patterson Township Historical Society, 110 El Circulo, Meetings every 3rd Thursday of month more information call Mike Anderson 209-345-9865
Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce
Meeting July 20th at 4 p.m. at the Chamber office, 13 Plaza Circle, Suite B. Meetings every 3rd Thursday of month.
Youth Action Commission
Teen Night Thursday July 20th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Hammon Senior Center
Movie Night at Tilton Park Thursday July 27th at Dusk, Showing Zootopia
United Community Foundation Grayson/Westley Events
All events at Grayson Community Center, 8900 Laird Street
Contact Helena Flowers for more information 209-581-8341 or Lila Lomeli Gil 209-777-6190
Literacy Activities 9:00-10:00 a.m. For children ages 2-4 and parents Monday and Wednesday.
United Samaritan Lunches
Sack Lunches Tuesday/Wednesday/Friday 11:00am-12:00 p.m.
Salsa Exercise Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday 8:30-9:30 a.m.
River Partners/ U.S. Army Corps of Engineers July 24 5:30-7:00 p.m.
IPAD Training for Seniors Fridays 10:15-11:15 a.m.
Fall Prevention Exercise, Senior Meals Monday, Wednesday, Friday 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. Meals served 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m.
Police Activity League (PAL) Summer Lunch Program June 1-July 28 12:00-5:00 p.m.
Love Notes-Healthy Relationships July 26 2:00-5:00 p.m.
Backpack Day July 28 at 3:30 p.m.
Love Drum Performance July 20th at 3:00 p.m.
Youth Leaders for Mental Health Advocacy July 29 3:30-4:30 p.m.
Salvation Army Distributions July 21 1:00-4:00 p.m. 1st and 3rd Friday of each month
Town Hall Fentanyl meeting July 27 9:30 a.m.- 12:00 p.m.
