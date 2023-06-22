Magician Brian Scott has enchanted children and adults across America for over 30 years; he’s coming to the Patterson Library on July 5. His recent performance at the Empire Library previews what attendees will enjoy next month.
Scott’s show opened with a question. “What does a magician do?” He received various answers before giving his definition—to make the audience think and wonder. “It really makes it all worth it,” he said later, “because I’m seeing them become critical thinkers, and seeing them using those critical thinking skills to think about the magic. It’s practice for being a critical thinker in general.”
Among the illusions in his repertoire are rope magic, Chinese linking rings, card prediction, book levitation, and what he terms “tear-igami.” Instead of folding paper into a shape, he tears it
a prediction in a sealed envelope was the centerpiece. An audience assistant randomly chose a book title from a box, but Scott revealed it had been inside an envelope and on distributed bookmarks.
Kaily Horton, one of the young audience members, summarized her opinion in a single word. “Great,” she said. She had assisted Scott as he linked and unlinked metal rings, even trying the trick herself as she held the rings for him. Her mother and sister also said they loved the performance.
Scott’s program is part of the Summer Reading Challenge in Stanislaus County. In it, children, teens, and adults can track their reading time for virtual tickets into free prize drawings. During it, he tells how seven-year-old Scott was captivated by watching a magician, asking him afterward how he had accomplished the tricks. The magician replied that the answer was in the library, setting Scott off on a quest to read every magic book he could get his hands on. “That was the time where I realized I could make the magic happen,” he said. “I really did go through a lot of books looking for the answers for a few tricks, and then I realized I had learned a whole lot.”
Scott will be at the Patterson Library on July 5 at 3:30 p.m. To sign up for the Summer Reading Challenge, StanislausLibrary.beanstack.com/reader365
