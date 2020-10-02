Editor,
This letter is to endorse Jeremy Silcox for election to his second term on the Tracy Unified School Board. Jeremy has been my neighbor and friend for nearly 20 years, and I have observed him in many aspects of life. With Jeremy, what you see is what you get. He is honest, straightforward, and sincere.
Jeremy is an ideal member of the school board. He is students and family first. He focuses on making the best decisions for the whole district – not one group over another.
Raised in Tracy and a graduate of Tracy High, Jeremy returned to work with the youth of Tracy after college. He has served as a high school teacher, as a well-loved football coach at Tracy and West, and as a leader of youth in other volunteer positions. Jeremy engages with youth and parents directly, and therefore understands their life situations, challenges, and needs.
With his wife, Jennie, also a former high school teacher, Jeremy is raising his five children in Tracy Unified. He sees first-hand how Tracy Unified decisions impact the learning experience for students and families. He sees the power of excellent teachers, of building student confidence and performance. As a result, Jeremy is committed to ensuring that Tracy Unified hires and retains the best people, then develops them into positions that allow them to have the greatest influence on students.
Jeremy does not view his role on the school board as a stepping-stone for any other political position – he just wants to serve the students, families, and teachers of Tracy.
Vote Jeremy Silcox for Tracy Unified School Board –students and families first.
Doug Maxfield, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.