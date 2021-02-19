Tracy, CA (95376)

Today

Cloudy with occasional light rain...mainly in the morning. High 62F. E winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.