Editor,
Remember when houses were affordable? Back in 2001 when we were active homebuyers we experienced multiple offers, otherwise known as bidding wars, when we were shopping for a home in Fremont. I believed that we were being duped and didn’t want to give in. Twenty years later and a housing bubble that burst, those same houses we were looking at have tripled in value exceeding, $1 million.
We have been living in Tracy going on nearly 20 years. In 2005 an acquaintance purchased a nice home here in Tracy for $818,000. Today’s estimate is $868,000. While most homes in Tracy -- for example that are single-story, 1500-square-foot in size -- may see a selling price in the $500,000 range, Livermore would fetch upwards of $1,000,000. Bidding wars upward of $150,000 take the $800,000-plus asking price over the $1,000,000 mark.
I am sharing this because we have family members who are looking to purchase a home. They are young and are going to get a rude awaking. I have asked myself, do I wish that my current home would double in price and be a $1,000,000 dollar home? I want affordability for young families starting off in life and I don’t believe building more homes is the answer. I refer to Hong Kong. A 393 square foot apartment sells for over $1,000,000 US.
Maybe it is time we look at homes in a different light. A home is for raising families, not for real estate speculators. As we look to the stock market how can something worth a few million be run up into the billions? Speculators. The answers aren't easy but there are answers if the questions are presented by those interested in their children's future.
Michael Gonzales, Tracy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.