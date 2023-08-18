Editor,
Please be careful about Aug. 19 event and the flyer circulated to the public. Surland, the developer, is behind this and advocating for its design to be adopted by the city.
If the city adopts Surland's design and given that the budget has increased from $65 million to $100 million to $120 million, is Surland willing to share in these enormous cost increases?
If Surland's not willing to share the financial burden then what is the point advocating for design and having this kind of public meeting?
Instead of spending money on a Task Force and now called Tracy Citizen Groups, Surland can try to hand over the $12M that you promised long ago to the city.
It sounds like Surland is trying to convince the people of our city to adopt their plan, even though they are not willing to share in the financial burden of the plan. Surland once again seems to be using a variety of tactics to spread misinformation and influence public opinion.
n Making false promises. Surland may promise the people of the city that their plan will bring economic benefits, even though there is no evidence to support these claims. They have a track record of using attorneys and tactics to avoid spending money on their obligations to our community.
n Using fear-mongering. Surland may try to scare the people of the city into believing that their plan is the only way to protect their interests, even though there are other options available.
This could ultimately harm the city, as Surland may not be able to deliver on their promises.
Rosario Arulappan, Tracy
Editor’s note: Saturday’s event is an invitation-only presentation at Tracy Transit Center, and the flyers urge “Tracy Aquatic Center Supporters” to RSVP for the event.
