The Association for Fundraising Professional (AFP) – CA, Yosemite

Chapter, will host the 2023 biennial AFP Central Valley Fundraising Conference (CVFC) on

Thursday, October 12th, 2023 from 8:00am to 4:00pm. The conference will be held at

the Modesto Centre Plaza located in Downtown Modesto and will bring together

nonprofit leaders, development officers, and fundraising experts from across the Central

Valley.

AFP aims to provide nonprofit organizations with the tools, strategies, and inspiration

needed to thrive in today's challenging fundraising landscape. Through a combination of

keynote presentations, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities,

participants will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge to advance their

fundraising efforts.

"We are thrilled to once again host the Central Valley Fundraising Conference, which

serves as a vital platform for nonprofit professionals to gain invaluable insights, connect

with peers, and strengthen their fundraising efforts," said Arnold Chavez, President of

AFP CA, Yosemite Chapter.

Attendees can expect an impressive lineup of industry-leading speakers who will share

their expertise on various aspects of fundraising, as well hear from special guest Mike

Geiger, President and CEO of AFP Global. This event is designed to inspire and empower

our community, we look forward to delivering a memorable and impactful conference.

For questions, please contact afpyosemite@gmail.com. To save your seat or learn more

about the conference, visit bit.ly/cvfc2023.