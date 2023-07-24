The Association for Fundraising Professional (AFP) – CA, Yosemite
Chapter, will host the 2023 biennial AFP Central Valley Fundraising Conference (CVFC) on
Thursday, October 12th, 2023 from 8:00am to 4:00pm. The conference will be held at
the Modesto Centre Plaza located in Downtown Modesto and will bring together
nonprofit leaders, development officers, and fundraising experts from across the Central
Valley.
AFP aims to provide nonprofit organizations with the tools, strategies, and inspiration
needed to thrive in today's challenging fundraising landscape. Through a combination of
keynote presentations, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities,
participants will gain valuable insights and practical knowledge to advance their
fundraising efforts.
"We are thrilled to once again host the Central Valley Fundraising Conference, which
serves as a vital platform for nonprofit professionals to gain invaluable insights, connect
with peers, and strengthen their fundraising efforts," said Arnold Chavez, President of
AFP CA, Yosemite Chapter.
Attendees can expect an impressive lineup of industry-leading speakers who will share
their expertise on various aspects of fundraising, as well hear from special guest Mike
Geiger, President and CEO of AFP Global. This event is designed to inspire and empower
our community, we look forward to delivering a memorable and impactful conference.
For questions, please contact afpyosemite@gmail.com. To save your seat or learn more
about the conference, visit bit.ly/cvfc2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.