Editor,
Robin Cole, other Tracy liberals, Rep. Josh Harder and national Democrats should apologize for the humanitarian crisis that Joe Biden’s handlers have created at America’s southern border.
We can’t blame Biden for this problem since he’s not all there (recall his three falls going up the stairs to Air Force One and his comment on a recent Texas trip – “what am I doing here?”)
When Barack Obama put migrant children in cages and his administration handed nearly 30 migrant children to sex traffickers (Washington Post, January 28, 2016), Cole and Harder observed their code of omerta for the Democratic party.
But then Harder and Cole both viciously attacked President Trump for his better treatment than Obama of migrant children. Cole said Trump betrayed American values and brought the U.S. “to the lowest point of humanity.”
Now that Biden has undone the Trump immigration policies, the U.S. is truly sinking to the lowest point of humanity – and Cole and Harder remain silent at the evils of their president.
On March 16, CBS News reported that there are now more than 13,000 unaccompanied migrant children being held in prison-like cells by U.S. authorities – and Biden’s folks are inviting more children to come.
The children are being held in squalid conditions, sleeping on concrete floor without any sunlight for up to five days, according to the CBS report. The facility in Donna, Texas, designed for 250 migrants, is now holding over 1,800 people, a staggering 729 percent of its capacity.
When Biden rolled back the Trump immigration policies and invited illegal aliens to “surge to the border,” America got a crisis – and the drug cartels and sex traffickers got a boon. In the meantime, Cole and Harder, who could care less about the children, will keep quiet about what’s happening on the border.
Elizabeth Best, Tracy
