Editor,
In response to Sandi Taylor’s letter last week:
Sandi made several assertions that imply she was advised about what took place in the Tracy City Council closed session that took place on Aug. 7 regarding the city attorney. This is disturbing as closed council sessions are sensitive and not to be disclosed.
How does Ms. Taylor know this information and who disclosed it to her? She referenced “Councilmembers Evans, Davis and Bedolla’s inaction on Monday night.” The reading after the closed session stated “direction was given to staff.” Does Sandi know what that direction was? How does she know there was no action by Evans, Davis and Bedolla?
Here are some facts, well known by those that have been following our council meetings:
n Sandi Taylor has stood with Surland on multiple occasions, in council meetings, asking the city not to accept the land from Surland (unless the city met Surland’s vague and overreaching demands) for the Aquatics Center. The only reason the city would not accept the land, owed by Surland per their developer agreement, would be to benefit Surland… at the detriment of Tracy’s youth.
n Mayor Young and Councilman Arriola both took money from Surland, as can be seen in their public campaign disclosures.
n Ms. Patel has been attacked many times publicly by Mayor Young and has handled this with complete grace. It’s documented in public videos that she is anything but “arrogant” as Sandi has accused.
n Our city attorney has clearly been holding developers accountable to their obligations. Developers like Surland don’t like the fact that they are no longer receiving a rubber stamp.
It is clear to me that the constant attacks on this city attorney are, once again, motivated by Tracy developers that have for years gotten away with making millions of dollars without meeting their obligations to our community.
Shawn Cannon, Tracy
