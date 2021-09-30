Midway through Western Athletic Conference play the Mountain House High girls tennis team is on a pace to win a fourth straight league title, making the Mustangs the league champions every year that they’ve had a girls team.
“Our team just keeps getting better every year, keeps getting stronger,” said senior Satya Sanegepalli, who has been on the team all four years. “We get better players every year, and we have a really good team dynamic. Everybody works well together, and I think that’s a big part of us winning our games and going undefeated.”
The Mustangs moved to 7-0 in league play, 11-1 overall, on Tuesday with their 9-0 win over Lathrop, sweeping every team in the league 9-0, with the exception of Los Banos, the one league team that gives the Mustangs a tough match every year.
Senior Sana Patel, the WAC singles champion for the past two years, said that the tougher non-league competition – which included Tracy, West, Manteca, all wins, and Gregori of Modesto, the Mustangs’ only loss – prepares her for league and playoffs.
“Just playing better people and knowing that I beat them gives me confidence,” she said. She also agreed that the changes on the Mustang team each year, with older players leaving and young players joining, are always a step forward for the team.
“I feel like it’s different every year. All of these years have been a great experience for me.”
Tuesday’s match was a dominant performance for the entire Mustang team. Patel and Sanegepalli, as well as freshman Subha Patel and senior Udaiyaa Bombadurai all swept their opponents 6-0, 6-0, as did the doubles team of juniors Jannat Baig and Sumedha Kundurthi. As a team the Mustangs won 108 games while Lathrop won just seven.
Sanegepalli said she and her teammates constantly work with a mind toward the competition that is yet to come in the post-season.
“We have practices four days a week, and I think putting time into tennis and spending time with the team really boosts our confidence,” she said.
“I hope we stay undefeated. I hope we hit our fourth year and I hope we can make it farther in the playoffs than we did last year.”
Mountain House 9, Lathrop 0
Tuesday, Mountain House High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Godwina Ogbeide, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Isabel Paniagua, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-1
Subha Patel, Mountain House, def. Ruby Chavez, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Justice Pacheco Seward, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Suhani Banwatt, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0
Lizzie Su, Mountain House, def. Janelle Lat, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-1
Doubles
Kylie DeCroos/Anya Palsson, Mountain House, def. Keziah Boateng/Maritntza Mejia, Lathrop, 6-2, 6-0
Akweley Sai/Akhila Maganti, Mountain House, def. Rachel Boateng/Kiele Matus, Lathrop, 6-1, 6-1
Jannat Baig/Sumedha Kundurthi, Mountain House, def. Urvashi Gauba/Brianna Falisco, Lathrop, 6-0, 6-0
Tracy 9, West 0
Tuesday, West High
Singles
Anika Kemshetti, Tracy, def. Olayinka Bosse, West, 6-1, 6-0.
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Tamana Esmat, West, 6-1, 6-1.
Melissa Paul-Vasquez, Tracy, def. Reese Dent, West, 6-1, 6-0.
Harleen Dhillion, Tracy, def. Aida Millar, West, 6-0, 6-0.
Serena Patel, Tracy, def. Samantha Gonzales, West, 6-0, 6-0.
Emily Ecclestone, Tracy, def. Fabiana Salazar, West, 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles
Anastasia Karp/Simran Bhatia, Tracy, def. Jessica Vahidian/Jayci Alraregan, West, 6-0, 6-1.
Alyssa Noll/Jenny Knoll, Tracy, def. Vin Yani Cottier/Charm Ledtje, West, 6-2, 6-0.
Avneet Sidhu/Akshara Vaghela, Tracy, def. Kiari Johnson/Aurora Andrews, West, 6-2, 6-0
Central Catholic 9, Kimball 0
Tuesday, Central Catholic High, Modesto
Singles
Katherine Juarez, Central Catholic, def. Divjot Bhullar, Kimball, 6-0, 6-1.
Victoria Borba, Central Catholic, def. Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, 6-2, 6-0.
Mianna Robinson, Central Catholic, def. Sonali Singh, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0
Marin Freitas, Central Catholic, def. Lena Amato, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Cadon Wilson, Central Catholic, def. Tamanna Kaur, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Paula Rizzo, Central Catholic, def. Alicia Fend, Kimball, 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles
Payton Garrett/Valeria Rocha, Central Catholic, def. Sanaa Qayomie/Emma Paredes, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Adrianna Saldivar/Kiley Freitas, Central Catholic, def. Penny Peng/Jane Phan, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Isis Zuleta/Cordelia Essers, Central Catholic, def. Clara Ellen Roundy/Emily Navarro, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Mountain House 9, Ceres 0
Sept. 23, Ceres High
Singles
Sana Patel, Mountain House, def. Valerie Raya, Ceres, 6-0, 6-0.
Subha Patel, Mountain House, def. Gurleen Kaur, Ceres, 6-0, 6-0.
Malvika Seth, Mountain House, def. Melissa Villegas, Ceres, 6-0, 6-0.
Udaiyaa Bommudurai, Mountain House, def. Kenzy Gallardo, Ceres, 6-0, 6-0.
Lizzie Su, Mountain House, def. Alexa Sandoval, Ceres, 6-0, 6-1
Satya Sanegepalli, Mountain House, def. Camila Orellana, Ceres, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
Cheon Delacruz/Anisha Pandey, Mountain House, def. Isabella Gutierrez/Yasmine Pinedo, Ceres, 6-0, 6-0.
Anya Palsson/Akhila Maganti, Mountain House, def. Zainab Nazir/Lilia Barragan, Ceres, 6-0, 6-1.
Akweley Sai/Akuokor Sai, Mountain House, def. Jocelin Lopez Yepez/Andrea Rodriguez, Ceres, 6-0, 6-0.
Sierra 9, Kimball 0
Sept. 23, West High
Singles
Kaitlin Morrow, Sierra, def. Kate Blumenfeld, Kimball, 6-0, 6-1.
Victoria Zellner, Sierra, def. Madison Bowles, Kimball, 6-1, 6-1.
Tanya Sharma, Sierra, def. Sonali Singh, Kimball, 6-0, 6-1.
Brisa Gonzalez, Sierra, def. Maria Luisa Seitz, Kimball, 6-1, 6-1.
Sidney Pham, Sierra, def. Lena Amato, Kimball, 6-2, 6-0.
Maryn Peterson, Sierra, def. Alicia Fend, Kimball, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
Amber Garza/Simran Dosanjh, Sierra, def. Tamanna Kaur/Sanaa Qayomie, Kimball, 6-0, 6-2.
Grace Langefeld/Navleen Dosanjh, Sierra, def. Emma Paredes/Clara Ellen Roundy, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0.
Jaden Allen/Alessia Manetti, Sierra, def. Penny Peng/Jane Phan, Kimball, 6-0, 6-0
Tracy 8, Tokay 1
Sept. 23, Tracy High
Singles
Yuna Kagitani, Tokay, def. Anika Kemshetti, Tracy, 6-0, 6-2.
Maryum Syed, Tracy, def. Madison Lozano, Tokay, 6-2, 6-2.
Melissa Paul-Vasquez, Tracy, def.Natalie Means, Tokay, 6-3, 6-4.
Harleen Dhillion, Tracy, def.Madison Gallardo, Tokay, 6-2, 6-3.
Saiyam Nagpal, Tracy, def.Kiley Burgess, Tokay, 6-2, 6-4.
Serena Patel, Tracy, def.Valeria Serrano, Tokay, 7-5, 6-2.
Doubles
Emily Ecclestone/Jenny Noll, Tracy, def.Abby Crum/Ashley Ragon, Tokay, 6-1, 6-1.
Anastasia Karp/Simran Bhatia, Tracy, def.Victoria Gromley/Ally Gromley, Tokay, 6-0, 6-1.
Alyssa Noll/Avneet Sidhu, Tracy, def., Tokay, default.
