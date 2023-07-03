A new state of the art facility for Patterson’s water quality is officially open. The city replaced a deteriorated trailer that was installed in 2005 with a building that’s been designed with the future in mind.
The new 3,270 square foot administrative building sits on a portion of the 240 acres used to regulate water quality control. This facility provides sewer service to Patterson and Diablo Grande.
The total cost of the building was $3.7 million with funding coming from several sources. One loan of over a half a million dollars was forgiven because the building was designed to meet “LEED” standards, which is the most widely recognized green building certification. The building is designed to provide environmental, social and governance benefits.
The new facility will be used as the main administrative headquarters and includes a laboratory, dedicated Scada system control center, conference room, restrooms, lockers and a breakroom
