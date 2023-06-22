Patterson is planning on making improvements to public spaces throughout the city. Increases in sales and property taxes will allow city leaders to go forward with projects intended to improve the quality of life in town. City Manager Ken Irwin told council members why the revenues are getting bigger at a budget planning meeting earlier this month.
“One of our larger increases is our property tax,” said Irwin. “We’re expecting an increase of about 7.7% due to an increase in residential and commercial properties in Patterson. Also, the city/county property tax sharing agreement was changed from a 30/70 split to a 50/50 split. In 2019 we were at $3.6 million and now we’re at $4.8 million.”
Property taxes make up 36.2% of revenue and sales tax represents 61.2%.
“The really good number is our sales tax,” said Irwin. “In 2019 we were at about $6.8 million, but due to a change in one of our industrial businesses - the way they report- we have doubled that amount of money that goes into our general fund.”
Capital improvement projects include major upgrades at the intersection of Highway 33 and Sperry and the I-5 interchange. The recreation department is also getting updates.
“Our seniors would like to have some more space outside so we’re expanding their patio and patio cover,” said Irwin. “We are now bolstering the recreation department to make sure we can handle the increased requests to provide more events and I think that is going to be really good because they’ve been understaffed for those kinds of things. So, we are very fortunate, we have the funding to do it.”
South Park is also on the list of areas that will get funding for improvements. A restroom upgrade is included
The city council is set to vote on the budget June 27
