Patterson’s Congressional Representative John Duarte held his first Town Hall Meeting at the Hammon Senior Center on Tuesday, June 27. A crowd of about 40 people attended the event.
The first question from the audience was about the proposed Del Puerto Canyon Reservoir. This project is intended to be a new, flexible water storage space to be built on the Del Puerto Creek in the Coast Range foothills west of Patterson and south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta. The funding goal is to have agricultural users of the stored water to pay for the project and obtain state and federal monies as well. Two public entities are working together in support of this project: the Del Puerto Water District and the San Joaquin River Exchange Contractors Water Authority, Duarte told the audience that he’s in full support of the reservoir project.
Duarte also introduced his local staff that is available to work with constituents on cases involving immigration and other legal matters.
Congressman Duarte began representing Patterson in January of this year after being elected into a newly drawn district.
“I’m a farmer and a businessman,” said Duarte. “My agenda is very pro-abundance. So that means water on the farm, it means drilling American oil, it means building the kinds of homes that people want to live in and the infrastructure that supports that and I think that suits Patterson very well.”
Duarte is on the Agriculture, Natural Resources and Infrastructure and Transportation Committees.
