The Patterson Police Department is cracking down on illegal fireworks this year and will be using a new technique to catch the people who are shooting them off. Chief Josh Clayton says starting Friday night and going through the 4th, his department will be using drones to catch people in the act.

“This year we’re going to try something a little different,” said Clayton. “We’re actually going to utilize drones and the city’s code enforcement. So, the drones are going to go up and if we can identify the house where the fireworks are going off, we will videotape that and it will go to our code enforcement and they’ll issue these administrative citations which come with a $1,000 fine.”

Clayton says they’re looking for illegal fireworks that shoot up towards the sky.

“Basically, when these things go up in the air you don’t know where they’re going to land. When they land on roofs and/or other people’s yards there’s a real possibility of starting a fire,” said Clayton.

Getting the evidence they need from the drone video and issuing the citations later is a tactic that police are using to avoid creating a potentially dangerous situation.

“Fireworks and alcohol go together like peanut butter and jelly. And so having police roll up on a house party where we know we’re going to be outnumbered is not the smartest thing to do,” said Clayton. “Instead, we’re going to be a little patient and issue these citations after the fact. Potentially there will be some people waking up the next day with a hangover and a $1,000 ticket on their door.”

Another danger that comes with fireworks season deals with four legged family members. The Stanislaus Animal Services Agency says dogs can become frightened and run away. They recommend microchipping your dog and make sure its wearing an ID tag so if they do escape, they can be found and safely returned.

SASA also recommends designating a quiet and secure area in your home where your dog can retreat during fireworks displays. Set up a cozy spot with familiar bedding, toys, and a few favorite treats. This designated safe space will provide your dog with a sense of security and help them cope with the loud noises.

Also, a little soundproofing can go a long way. Minimize the noise impact by closing windows, drawing curtains, and playing soothing music or white noise to drown out the fireworks sounds. The calming background noise can help mask the sudden bangs and pops, creating a more serene environment for your pup.

Dogs are highly perceptive and can pick up on their owner's emotions. During fireworks displays, SASA says owners need to remain calm and composed to reassure your dog that everything is alright. Engage in activities that your dog enjoys, such as playing games or practicing basic obedience commands, to distract them from the outside commotion.

Anxiety-Reducing Aids can help as well. Snug-fitting shirts (e.g., Thundershirt), calming pheromone diffusers, or natural calming supplements recommended by your veterinarian. These aids can help alleviate stress and anxiety in dogs, promoting a more relaxed state during fireworks season.

Exercise and mental stimulation are advised to simply wear your dog out. Prioritize regular exercise sessions before fireworks displays begin. A tired dog is often calmer and more likely to handle stressful situations better. Engage your dog in mentally stimulating activities like puzzle toys or obedience training to redirect their focus and tire them out mentally.

Finally, SASA says if none of these tactics work, consult with a Veterinarian. If your dog experiences severe anxiety or exhibits extreme fear during fireworks, it is advisable to seek professional help. Your veterinarian can assess your dog's specific needs and recommend appropriate strategies, including behavior modification techniques or medication if necessary.