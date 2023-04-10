American flags, weathered and torn, were respectfully retired during a ceremony held by West High Air Force JROTC cadets on April 6 at the West High campus.
Two color guards carried the flags that were set to be retired by burning. The U.S. Flag Code states, “The flag when it is in such condition, that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.”
Cadets prepared the flags for retirement by cutting away the blue star field, which was set to be burned last, and cutting the flag into individual stripes that were burned one at a time.
A cadet narrating the ceremony read the symbolism for each stripe as it was prepared to be retired.
At the end of the ceremony the two blue fields were placed in the fire while “Taps” was played to conclude the retirement.
This was the first flag retirement ceremony held by the JROTC cadets, an earlier attempt was cancelled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The flag retirement ceremony is planned to become a once-a-year event for the cadets.
