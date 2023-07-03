Morgan Oliveira of Hilmar was selected as the 2023-2024 Dairy Princess, with Brooklyn Silva of Los Banos crowned 1st Alternate, for the California Milk Advisory Board’s (CMAB) District 4 in a crowning event on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

Morgan will represent District 4 which includes Alameda, Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Mariposa, Merced, Monterey, Sacramento, San Benito, San Francisco, San Joaquin, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, Stanislaus, Tuolumne, and Yolo counties. As Dairy Princess, she will play a key role on the CMAB’s Communications Services team in meeting community relations objectives.

Morgan is the daughter of Joe and Marilena Oliveira. Morgan was raised on her family’s dairy, Oliveira Dairy, where she grew up playing with the cotton seed and feeding calves. She began showing dairy cattle with her local 4-H group when she was nine. She has her own herd of registered Holstein and Jersey cattle and exhibits them at shows across the state. Morgan was active in the Hilmar Future Farmers of America program, has served as the Central Region Future Farmers of America South Vice President, and as the California Future Farmers of America State Sentinel. She is a graduate of Hilmar High School and will attend Cal Poly San Luis Obispo in the fall to major in Agriculture Communications.

Crowned 1st Alternate Dairy Princess, Brooklyn is the daughter of Brett and Celeste Silva. She will be a senior at Los Banos High School and was born and raised on her family’s farming and dairy operation, Silview Holsteins. Brooklyn has been showing dairy cattle at the local county fair since she was 9 years old and currently owns a string of registered Holsteins. She continues to breed and raise her own herd. She is a member of the Los Banos Future Farmers of America program and is on the dairy judging team which recently won first place at state finals. She will be traveling with her team to the Nationals in Indianapolis, Indiana in November. Brooklyn is a member of the Los Banos High School Varsity Volleyball team and is a member of the California Scholarship Federation.

The John and Nellie Bartelink Memorial Scholarship was awarded to both candidates with Morgan receiving $1700 and Brooklyn receiving $900.

Brooklyn will assist the new District 4 Dairy Princess in her duties, which include speaking on behalf of the California dairy industry to various audiences throughout the year.

As Dairy Princess and Alternate, Morgan and Brooklyn will attend a professional development training focused on presentation skills, advocating for the California dairy industry, leadership, and business etiquette.

Candidates were judged on speaking ability, education, dairy background, poise, and personality. Judges for the contest were Tony Louters of Merced, Makayla Brasil of Cotati, and Cara Wright of Los Osos.

For more information about the District 4 Dairy Princess contest and events, please contact District 4 Chairperson Linda Teixeira at 209-402-8305.

California is the nation’s leading milk producer, and produces more butter, ice cream and nonfat dry milk than any other state. California is the second-largest producer of cheese and yogurt. California milk and dairy foods can be identified by the Real California Milk seal, which certifies they are made with milk from the state’s dairy farm families.