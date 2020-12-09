Nicolas Sandoval Plascencia, Sr., 79 of Patterson passed away Saturday, December 5th at Kaiser Medical Center in Modesto.
Mr. Plascencia was born in Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 40 years. He was a maintenance worker for San Joaquin Housing Authority for 30 years and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
Mr. Plascencia is survived by his wife, Hermelinda Plascencia of Patterson; sons, Arturo of Stockton, Wency and Nicolas, Jr., both of Patterson; daughters, Rosalva of Carson City, NV, Patricia and Elisa both of Patterson; sisters, Petra and Josefina both of Mexico; 12 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Private family services will be held, due to COVID restrictions.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
