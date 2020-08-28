Gov. Gavin Newsom on Friday released a new framework for COVID-19-related economic restrictions. Built on a four-tier system, the uniform framework includes four colors, with the Purple Tier 1 representing the highest level of restrictions. Counties move through Red Tier 2, Orange Tier 3 and
Yellow Tier 4 based on case and positivity rates, as well as equity metrics assessing data collection, testing access and contact tracing for communities most impacted by the virus.
The first Bay Area County to be removed from the State data monitoring list, Santa Cruz County is currently placed in the Purple Tier, but expects to move to Red Tier on September 8th barring an increase in case rates.
Beginning Monday, Aug. 31, hair salons, barbershops and malls will be able to open indoors with modifications to protect the health and safety of staff and the public. Other personal care services such as nails and waxing are still not permitted to operate indoors at this time.
New assessments of the data begin on September 8th and will be released each Tuesday. There is a 21-day mandatory waiting period before a county can move between tiers and a county can only move forward one tier at a time.
School openings for in-person instruction can only be considered once a county has been in the Red Tier for 14 days and are subject to decisions by local school boards and administrators. No County schools may open for in-person instruction at this time.
For more information on the State framework, visit https://covid19.ca.gov/safer-economy/.
For local information on COVID-19, go to www.santacruzhealth.org/coronavirus, call 211 or text “COVID19” to 211211. Residents may also call (831) 454-4242 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.,
Monday through Friday.
