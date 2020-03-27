EDITOR,

In response to the article that TUSD is sending out packets, I would like to ask WHY? I have heard from parents that it is structure for students during this stay at home — which I’m all for.

But my question is what are the students getting out of doing these packets (assignments) if they don’t have to turn them in and they are not going to be graded what is the point.

So how are the students gong to know if any of it is correct if the teachers are not going to grade them? What have they learned from getting them and why should they do them?

I also understand no one expected this virus or the stay at home, but since it happened, maybe sending out the packets and have the students send them in and they get graded they might have learned something. I would not waste my time doing them if I knew they were not to be seen or graded. WHY? Just saying I know my grandkids won’t and why should they.

Parents are going to be arguing with their kids to do them for WHAT?

Brenda Alves, Tracy