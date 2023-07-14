They’ve been doing a lot of grooming, feeding, sweeping, and hanging out. That’s the life of Patterson students in FFA or 4-H during the Stanislaus County Fair.
“Our Patterson High School FFA students are hard at work this summer,” according to a PJUSD Facebook post.
The Stanislaus County Fair’s Junior Livestock program offers an opportunity for kids and teens to learn about the science, business and personal commitment that’s required for a successful career in agriculture. The program presents a unique opportunity for school-age youth to competitively exhibit and auction their prize livestock on the open market. Only those animals identified by the judges as top-quality and market-ready are allowed.
Selling the animals can put a nice chunk of change in the participant’s bank accounts. In 2019, the Annual Beef Sale grossed over $500,000. The 59th Annual Beef Sale is scheduled for Friday, July 14th at 7:00 p.m. on Legion Field. The Junior Livestock Auction will be held Saturday, July 15 at 8:00 a.m. in the Thurman Pavilion and the Linhares Ring.
