25 Years Ago – March 12, 1995
Major flooding struck Patterson this week - and the rain continues to fall. Felipe Garza Park on the city’s east side was being used for boating by some. Nearly four inches fell from Thursday to late Sunday, pushing the season’s total to nearly twice normal for this date. Del Puerto Canyon Road to Harney School was closed, and Salado Creek overflowed. Local streets and even yards in the north end of town were flooded. One family was flooded out. Railroad tracks in this area were damaged.
Local volunteer Joyce Barfuss will be honored as grand marshal of this year’s Apricot Fiesta parade.
50 Years Ago – March 12, 1970
Some 140 early Patterson photos donated by Jack Patterson and taken by his late father and town founder T.W. Patterson will be on public display this Sunday afternoon in the Center Building. The Historical Society will be setting up the display.
The school district, in dire need of classroom space, will be advertising for bids for the erection of a new $100,000 English building made of modular units.
A change of plans for 14 migrant housing units currently under construction at Walnut Acres has been made to include bathrooms.
75 Years Ago – March 16, 1945
The most recent issue of Fortune Magazine devotes a major feature article about El Solyo Ranch in the Vernalis area.
Wilson’s Café on South Third Street has been purchased by Wong Sing and son Jim Wong from the Carmel Wilsons.
Sgt. Roy English is en route home from Italy after 31 months service, according to his mother, Mrs. Frank Scoles.
Three draftees from the Westley area have been added to the service roll. They are Nolan Petz, Ocie Norton and Kenneth Fant.
Cpl. Evelyn Hiatt of the Marines is now based in the Hawaiian Islands.
100 Years Ago –March 11, 1920
The first local death from influenza was recorded this week when 38-year-old Frank Homen passed. A native of the Azores, he leaves a wife and several children.
The five local grocery stores have combined to have a joint daily home delivery of their products. A year’s contract has been signed by all as a cost-savings measure. Delivery will continue daily at 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. with those receiving groceries to pay the delivery man in a sealed envelope.
By Ron Swift from Irrigator files
