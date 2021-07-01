The 209 area code is expected to be depleted of available prefixes by December 2022. Pursuant to Federal Communications Commission (FCC) policy and California Public Utilities commission (CPUC) rules, the CPUC must adopt an area code relief plan to provide additional numbering resources.
A new area code will be introduced on top of the 209 area code using the overlay method, pending approval by the CPUC. The new area code will provide additional prefixes and new telephone numbers for customers requesting new telephone numbers.
For the 209 area code, an overlay is the only option to ensure the availability of telephone numbers in the geographic area. This is because the 209 area code, along with eight other California area codes, is in the process of transitioning to 1+10-digit dialing as ordered by the FCC due to the FCC’s designation of 988 as the 3-digit dialing code for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. 1+10-digit dialing will be fully in place in the 209 area code on October 24, 2021, and calls can no longer be made by dialing 7 digits. Thus, a split, which allows customers to retain 7-digit dialing, is not feasible for the 209 area code, and therefore, an overlay is the only option.
On April 9, 2021, the North American Numbering Plan Administrator (NANPA) filed Application A.21-04-007, requesting the Commission to adopt an overlay as the form of relief for the 209 area code.
The 209 area code was created in 1958 when it was split off the 415 area code. In 1997, the 209 area code was split to form the 559 area code. The area served by the 209 area code currently includes Amador, Calaveras, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, and Tuolumne Counties, and portions of Alameda, Alpine, El Dorado, Fresno, Madera and Sacramento Counties.
