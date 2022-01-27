If you ever catch me rattling off why I love gardening, you will probably hear me mention multiple times how the garden is the greatest classroom. A garden has so many lessons to offer, from science to literature, cooking to economics, but I believe the most important are the life lessons that reach into all my daily activities. I’ve recently started compiling my favorite snippets of wisdom that I’ve learned in the garden. Here are my top 15 seeds of garden wisdom.
#15 - Natural vibrancy is found outdoors, get some sunshine, breathe the fresh air, and drink plenty of water.
#14 - Spend at least a few minutes a day looking at the sky. That sky you are under is the same sky that every single person that has ever lived has loved, cried, laughed, and died under. It is the air in our lungs and our shield from the harsh conditions of the surrounding vastness of space. A few minutes a day looking at the sky offers an important perspective.
#13 - Some plants grow really well together, and some plants do not grow well near each other. It is okay to distance yourself from anyone that hinders your personal growth. It is okay to acknowledge that you both just grow better when you are apart.
#12 - Newly planted seeds push new roots into the soil before we ever see the green shoots above the surface. Growth does not always have to be obvious, it only matters that it is happening.
#11 - Gardening is one of the easiest ways to practice manifestation. You set a goal, make a plan, and take action steps so that you can reap what you sow.
#10 - Failure is a learning opportunity. If a plant is failing, it's an opportunity to learn how to do things differently. If something isn’t working, it’s an opportunity to choose a new approach.
#9 - Everything looks a little better, a little brighter, after spending a few minutes of quiet contemplation in a garden.
#8 - Strong roots make the foundation for happy, healthy plants. We can grow more when we have a strong foundation.
#7 - Experience has shown me that everything grows better with love. Whether it is plants, people, or relationships, everything benefits from regular love and thoughtful care.
#6 - Some seeds only grow after being exposed to harsh conditions, be it cold, heat, or literally being broken into. We, as people, all grow differently, and sometimes harsh conditions offer us an opportunity for personal growth.
#5 - Celebrate all your little successes at every stage of your journey. We all need our time in the sun.
#4 - We all have different strengths. No one part serves all the needs of a healthy ecosystem. The birds, bees, worms, and mushrooms all play a part in helping a garden grow. If we empower each other, and utilize all our individual skills, we’re so much stronger together.
#3 - Gardening is a reminder that life is about growth. All stages of growth. So whether you've got some big blooms to be proud of, energy just below the surface getting ready to sprout, or pausing for a much needed dormancy break before branching out, give yourself credit that you're still growing and keep on growing strong.
#2 - Detach from the old dead parts of your life that no longer serve you, and everything will immediately look better. This allows you to more fully put your energy into new growth. We can all use a little pruning now and then.
#1 - Gardening is one of the most hopeful acts you can do on a daily basis, and a great way to practice positivity. It says you expect that tomorrow will come and the future is fruitful.
Until next time, I wish for you peaceful moments of quiet reflection, new perspectives, and plenty of positivity.
