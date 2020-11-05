Patterson – Westley Chamber of Commerce, The City of Patterson, and Soroptimist International have teamed up to host a community decorating event to celebrate the holiday season.
In the absence of the annual Christmas parade this event hopes to keep Patterson’s community spirit festive during the upcoming season. “Joy to the world” is the theme for the decorating event that will be judged.
There are three categories for registration:
- Business
- Church
- Residential (minimum of four homes per registration)
There will be monetary awards in each category for the following:
- Santa’s Choice -- $300
- Chamber’s Choice -- $100
- City of Patterson’s Choice -- $100
- People’s Choice -- $100
Registration is open to all businesses, churches, and residences. All participants must fill out a registration form which can be picked up at the Patterson Irrigator, Greg Nunes Realty, and online via the Patterson-Westley Chamber of Commerce Visitors Center Facebook page.
Registration forms must be in by Nov. 30 to be included in the map that will be provided to the community.
All businesses, churches, and residences must be decorated by Dec. 5.
Judging runs from Dec. 5 through Dec. 11.
The winners will be contacted by the Chamber, and will be announced in the Patterson Irrigator, and on the Chamber’s Facebook page.
Contact Naomi Jacobson at 209-985-6234, or Marybeth Brandon at 209-892-6187 for questions or further information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.