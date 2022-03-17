The 2021-2022 Central California Conference All League Basketball teams have been announced.
Girls
Coach of the Year: JR Davis, Atwater
Most Valuable Player: Aliene Lopez, Atwater
First team:
Jordyn Allison, Atwater
Skyler Dietz, Buhach Colony
Kiera Flores, El Capitan
Mya Farr, El Capitan
Rayne Tago, Patterson
Ranaye Manu, Patterson
Ciera Cozart, Patterson
Second team:
Aylssa Rojo, Central Valley
Emily Rowan, Golden Valley
Mylah Steverson, Merced,
Emma Medina, Patterson
Rayna Manu, Patterson
Honorable Mention:
Mariela Fernandez, Atwater
Karissa Hukill, Atwater
Maya Manzanares, Atwater
Kayleen Moreno, Buhach Colony
Amyra Navarette, El Capitan
Chanel Polk, El Capitan
Sonia Lumley, Golden Valley
Emerson Garcia, Merced
Elizabeth Slaes, Merced
Analiese Flores, Merced
Sportsmanship team:
Mariela Fernandez, Atwater
Emily Oseguera, Buhach Colony
Tatyana Valencia, Central Valley
Emma Ramey, El Capitan
TBA, Golden Valley
Mylah Steverson, Merced
Macyn Cozart, Patterson
Boys
Coach of the Year: Adrian Sanchez, Merced
Most Valuable Player: Colton Dukes, Atwater
First team:
Tyler Parr, Atwater
Brody Collins, El Capitan
Will Bain, El Capitan
Mateo Tangaan, Golden Valley
Jaylen Thao-Booth, Merced
Seth Mays-Mendley, Merced
Precious Nnaji, Patterson
Second team:
Cam Frazier, Atwater
Brock Richards, Buhach Colony
Jordan Powers, Central Valley
Edrian Figueroa, El Capitan
Kwame Appiah, Patterson
Honorable Mention:
KJ Ross, Atwater
Judah Flores, Buhach Colony
Gage Mastropierro, Central Valley
Greg Mack, El Capitan
Isaiah Taylor, Golden Valley
Roman Buendia, Merced
Jacob Guevarra, Patterson
Sportsmanship team:
Tyler Parr, Atwater
Brock Richards, Buhach Colony
Yoshi Kumar, Central Valley
Tyler Minor, El Capitan
Braden Castleton, Golden Valley
Javis Saeteurn, Merced
Jacob Guevarra, Patterson
