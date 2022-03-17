The 2021-2022 Central California Conference All League Basketball teams have been announced.

Girls

Coach of the Year: JR Davis, Atwater

Most Valuable Player: Aliene Lopez, Atwater

First team:

Jordyn Allison, Atwater

Skyler Dietz, Buhach Colony

Kiera Flores, El Capitan

Mya Farr, El Capitan

Rayne Tago, Patterson

Ranaye Manu, Patterson

Ciera Cozart, Patterson

Second team:

Aylssa Rojo, Central Valley

Emily Rowan, Golden Valley

Mylah Steverson, Merced,

Emma Medina, Patterson

Rayna Manu, Patterson

Honorable Mention:

Mariela Fernandez, Atwater

Karissa Hukill, Atwater

Maya Manzanares, Atwater

Kayleen Moreno, Buhach Colony

Amyra Navarette, El Capitan

Chanel Polk, El Capitan

Sonia Lumley, Golden Valley

Emerson Garcia, Merced

Elizabeth Slaes, Merced

Analiese Flores, Merced

Sportsmanship team:

Mariela Fernandez, Atwater

Emily Oseguera, Buhach Colony

Tatyana Valencia, Central Valley

Emma Ramey, El Capitan

TBA, Golden Valley

Mylah Steverson, Merced

Macyn Cozart, Patterson

Boys

Coach of the Year: Adrian Sanchez, Merced

Most Valuable Player: Colton Dukes, Atwater

First team:

Tyler Parr, Atwater

Brody Collins, El Capitan

Will Bain, El Capitan

Mateo Tangaan, Golden Valley

Jaylen Thao-Booth, Merced

Seth Mays-Mendley, Merced

Precious Nnaji, Patterson

Second team:

Cam Frazier, Atwater

Brock Richards, Buhach Colony

Jordan Powers, Central Valley

Edrian Figueroa, El Capitan

Kwame Appiah, Patterson

Honorable Mention:

KJ Ross, Atwater

Judah Flores, Buhach Colony

Gage Mastropierro, Central Valley

Greg Mack, El Capitan

Isaiah Taylor, Golden Valley

Roman Buendia, Merced

Jacob Guevarra, Patterson

Sportsmanship team:

Tyler Parr, Atwater

Brock Richards, Buhach Colony

Yoshi Kumar, Central Valley

Tyler Minor, El Capitan

Braden Castleton, Golden Valley

Javis Saeteurn, Merced

Jacob Guevarra, Patterson

