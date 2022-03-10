The 2021-2022 Central California Conference All League Soccer Teams have been announced.
Boys’ first team:
Coach of the Year: Luis Torres, Patterson
Most Valuable Player: Johan Mendoza, Patterson
Goal Keeper of the Year: Angel Espinoza, Patterson
Offensive Player of the Year: Fernando Cano, Central Valley
Defensive Player of the Year: Lorenzo Jorgenson, Merced
Gabriel Abellana, Patterson
Jonathan Gallardo, Patterson
Antonio Gallegos, Patterson
Edgar Joel-Vazquez, Merced
Jesus Jacobo, Atwater
Landon LaPlante, Buhach Colony
Jose Cazares, Central Valley
Carlos Ochoa Marin, Central Valley
Jordan Figueroa , El Capitan
Juan Silvar, El Capitan
Malachi Wright, Golden Valley
Boys’ second team:
Matthew Aldana, Patterson
Luis Maravilla, Patterson
Fabrizio Alvarez, Merced
Luis Leon, Golden Valley
Manuel Zarco Zarate, Golden Valley
Daniel Valencia, Atwater
Ezekiel Zaragosa, Buhach Colony
Eberardo Huaracha Chavez, Central Valley
Heriberto Paz Benitez, Central Valley
Alexis Hernandez, El Capitan
Malachy Daughdrill, El Capitan
Girls’ first team:
Coach of the Year: Jose Duran, El Capitan
Most Valuable Player: Anaya Shelton, El Capitan
Goal Keeper of the Year: Addison Sanches, Buhach Colony
Offensive Player of the Year: Lisette Gregoris, Patterson
Defensive Player of the Year: Kassidy Spiva, El Capitan
Brooklyn Bell, Atwater
Alexi Ochoa, Buhach Colony
Ally Singh, Central Valley
Abilgail Hratchian, El Capitan
Stacy Olivares, El Capitan
Jalissa Cortez, El Capitan
Yanell Ramirez, Golden Valley
Kayla Perez, Golden Valley
Vanessa Perez, Merced
Arionna Imholf, Patterson
Jewels White, Patterson
Girls second team:
Arianna Valencia, Atwater
Julianna Beltran, Buhach Colony
Maddie Mendonsa, Central Valley
Isabela Pangelina, El Capitan
Jadelyn Sanchez, El Capitan
Destiny Reyes, Golden Valley
Isabella Rodriguez, Golden Valley
Analiese Flores, Merced
Ariana Gonzalez, Merced
Kelly Alves, Patterson
Sonya Gregoris, Patterson
