The 2021-2022 Central California Conference All League Soccer Teams have been announced.

Boys’ first team:

Coach of the Year: Luis Torres, Patterson

Most Valuable Player: Johan Mendoza, Patterson

Goal Keeper of the Year: Angel Espinoza, Patterson

Offensive Player of the Year: Fernando Cano, Central Valley

Defensive Player of the Year: Lorenzo Jorgenson, Merced

Gabriel Abellana, Patterson

Jonathan Gallardo, Patterson

Antonio Gallegos, Patterson

Edgar Joel-Vazquez, Merced

Jesus Jacobo, Atwater

Landon LaPlante, Buhach Colony

Jose Cazares, Central Valley

Carlos Ochoa Marin, Central Valley

Jordan Figueroa , El Capitan

Juan Silvar, El Capitan

Malachi Wright, Golden Valley

Boys’ second team:

Matthew Aldana, Patterson

Luis Maravilla, Patterson

Fabrizio Alvarez, Merced

Luis Leon, Golden Valley

Manuel Zarco Zarate, Golden Valley

Daniel Valencia, Atwater

Ezekiel Zaragosa, Buhach Colony

Eberardo Huaracha Chavez, Central Valley

Heriberto Paz Benitez, Central Valley

Alexis Hernandez, El Capitan

Malachy Daughdrill, El Capitan

Girls’ first team:

Coach of the Year: Jose Duran, El Capitan

Most Valuable Player: Anaya Shelton, El Capitan

Goal Keeper of the Year: Addison Sanches, Buhach Colony

Offensive Player of the Year: Lisette Gregoris, Patterson

Defensive Player of the Year: Kassidy Spiva, El Capitan

Brooklyn Bell, Atwater

Alexi Ochoa, Buhach Colony

Ally Singh, Central Valley

Abilgail Hratchian, El Capitan

Stacy Olivares, El Capitan

Jalissa Cortez, El Capitan

Yanell Ramirez, Golden Valley

Kayla Perez, Golden Valley

Vanessa Perez, Merced

Arionna Imholf, Patterson

Jewels White, Patterson

Girls second team:

Arianna Valencia, Atwater

Julianna Beltran, Buhach Colony

Maddie Mendonsa, Central Valley

Isabela Pangelina, El Capitan

Jadelyn Sanchez, El Capitan

Destiny Reyes, Golden Valley

Isabella Rodriguez, Golden Valley

Analiese Flores, Merced

Ariana Gonzalez, Merced

Kelly Alves, Patterson

Sonya Gregoris, Patterson

