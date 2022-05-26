2022 Apricot Fiesta President’s Message

Welcome!
On behalf of the Patterson Apricot Fiesta Board of Directors, we would like to officially invite all Pattersonites to the 50th Apricot Fiesta on Friday June 3rd, 2022 through Sunday June 5th, 2022. This year’s festivities kick off the weekend before with the Wine & Cheese and Miss Patterson Meet & Greet on Friday, May 27th, 2022 and the Apricot Fiesta Bake Contest on Saturday, May 28th, 2022. Don't miss any of the fun, Fiesta weekend. With free entertainment including old favorites and featuring this year “Blue Line Country” band, food/beer booths, community parade, craft & commercial vendors, kid's area, arm wrestling tournament, our NEW car show and corn hole tournament, and fireworks, you can't go wrong.
The Apricot Fiesta takes pride in promoting the City of Patterson and our diverse agricultural community. We would like to thank our local Police Services and Fire Department, the City of Patterson, Corporate, Executive & Major Sponsors, and the community volunteers for all their hard work and continual support. We look forward to seeing you there!
Kristen Valentine
Apricot Fiesta President
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.