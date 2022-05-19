The 2022 Farmer’s Market season began on May 11, uniting vendors and shoppers around a mutual appreciation of locally made products.
A wide range of sellers attended the event, including local farms Sunblest Orchards, Daisy Ortiz Farms, and Hamlow Farms of Turlock. Other food vendors came out as well, like Dazzle Dog’s Kettle Corn, The Lady Espresso, and Kona Ice. The real variety came in the other attending businesses, from succulents and flowers to handmade soap.
Marion Bogdanich, owner of Sunblest Orchards, started this market fifteen years ago to let local farmers have an outlet to sell their produce. His own farm contributes an array of fruits, including apricots, peaches, plums, grapes, cherries, and more.
Christina Halcon owns Natures Loved Skin. The small business produces all-natural, handmade skin care products designed for those with sensitive skin. She noted one of her favorite aspects of the market is being able to shop for herself. “I shop with the farmers. If I can buy anything here that’s locally grown, I’d rather do that than support a big store.” She also enjoys how it runs in the afternoon and evening, attracting a crown that would normally be at work during such events.
Dynasty Flores, owned by Marissa Vivanco, is a new addition to this season’s market. While she attended for the last few weeks of the 2021 season, 2022 is her first time attending the opening day. “Since most of my business is based on social media, I target a lot of younger clients, but by being at the Farmer’s Market I get a lot more local people from Patterson.”
Elvis Summers of Dazzle Dog’s Kettle Corn has been a part of the market for years and plans to continue participating in the future. “It’s always great,” he said of his experience in past years. “Everything’s been pretty positive.” He spoke of enjoying the interaction with customers, coming out and meeting new people.
The 2022 Farmer’s Market season will continue until the end of August, opening in the True Value parking lot from 4-8 p.m. every Wednesday.
