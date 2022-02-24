2022 Apricot Fiesta Poetry and Prose Annual Writing Contest is now open.
Writers of all ages are encouraged to enter the competition. Those above the age of 10 are requested to submit a typed entry.
Rules are as follows:
Poems, prose works and short stories can be about any topic and should be no more than 500 words.
Illustrations are encouraged.
Each writer’s name and phone number must be included on the entry; students should include school and grade level.
All submissions must be postmarked or delivered to the Patterson Irrigator by March 31, 2022.
All entries will be read and scored by a panel of judges. Winners will be announced during Fiesta weekend.
For information call Juanzette Hunter at 209-892-6651.
