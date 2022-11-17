98,719 ballots have been counted according to the office of Donna Linder, the Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters.

Approximately 30,500 votes by mail and another 1,300 provisionally, conditionally or miscellaneous cast ballots remain to be counted.

All results of the election are unofficial until the election is certified on or before Dec. 8, 30-days following Election Day.

Candidates Michael Clauzel - Mayor, Jessica Romero - District B, Carlos Roque - District D, continue their leads against incumbents Dominic Farinha - Mayor, Alfred Parham - District B, and Cynthia Homen - District D.

As of Nov. 15, unofficial tallies are as follows:

Total ballots counted for Mayor: 3,471

Michael Clauzel: 2,090

Dominic Farinha: 1,378

Zaid “Zedrick” Khan (W): 3

Total ballots counted for City Council - District B: 981

Jessica Romero: 600

Alfred Parham: 381

Total ballots counted for City Council - District D: 835

Carlos Roque: 492

Cynthia Homen: 343

Total ballots counted for Patterson Joint Unified School District Measure E: 4,262

Yes: 2,561

No: 1,701

