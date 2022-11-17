98,719 ballots have been counted according to the office of Donna Linder, the Stanislaus County Registrar of Voters.
Approximately 30,500 votes by mail and another 1,300 provisionally, conditionally or miscellaneous cast ballots remain to be counted.
All results of the election are unofficial until the election is certified on or before Dec. 8, 30-days following Election Day.
Candidates Michael Clauzel - Mayor, Jessica Romero - District B, Carlos Roque - District D, continue their leads against incumbents Dominic Farinha - Mayor, Alfred Parham - District B, and Cynthia Homen - District D.
As of Nov. 15, unofficial tallies are as follows:
Total ballots counted for Mayor: 3,471
Michael Clauzel: 2,090
Dominic Farinha: 1,378
Zaid “Zedrick” Khan (W): 3
Total ballots counted for City Council - District B: 981
Jessica Romero: 600
Alfred Parham: 381
Total ballots counted for City Council - District D: 835
Carlos Roque: 492
Cynthia Homen: 343
Total ballots counted for Patterson Joint Unified School District Measure E: 4,262
Yes: 2,561
No: 1,701
