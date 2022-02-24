2022 Miss Patterson pageant opens

Miss Patterson pageant 2022 applications are available now. The completed applications must be returned to Fiesta organizers no later than 6 p.m. on Friday, March 3.
The popular pageant takes place Friday, June 3 on the downtown Plaza Circle in conjunction with the Apricot Fiesta.
Young women from age 17 to 19 or age 16 if a junior in high school, who live within the Patterson Joint Unified School District, Diablo Grande, or Del Puerto Canyon, are invited to enter.
Miss Patterson and her court represent the city throughout the year at festivals, ribbon cuttings, fundraisers and other events as well as perform community service locally.
Those who wish to apply must be attending school or have graduated and maintained 2.5 cumulative grade-point-average in high school. Applicants must not have been convicted of any crime or have been expelled from school. Applicants must never have been married nor had a child. Complete rules are on the application. Forms are available at the Apricot Fiesta office, 26 South Third St., Suite G, by appointment.
A business, club, organization or individual must sponsor the applicant. Each applicant is responsible for finding her own sponsor and for submitting the sponsor’s fee of $300 to the Apricot Fiesta office, if chosen to be a top 12 finalist.
Contestants applying for Little Mister or Little Miss Apricot 2022 must be at least five-years-old by March 15 and no more than six-years-old by June 3. Residence in the PJUSD boundaries, Del Puerto Canyon, or Diablo Grande is required.
The contestant fee for Little Mister and Little Miss Apricot is $150, sponsorship is not required.
For information: Teresa Valentine, 209-892-5544 or Gwendolyn Valentine, 209-892-3118.
