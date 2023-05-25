The Patterson Apricot Fiesta Board of Directors would like to invite you to the 51st Annual Apricot Fiesta on Friday, June 2nd, 2023 through Sunday, June 4th, 2023.
The Apricot Fiesta takes pride in promoting the City of Patterson and our diverse agricultural community, specifically, the apricot industry. This year’s festivities include, but are not limited to live entertainment, parade, classic car show, cornhole tournament, fireworks, arm wrestling tournament, kid’s area, arts & crafts show, lots of food, and craft/commercial vendors.
We will also be kicking off the 1st Annual J. Schali Hay Games, which includes a hay bucking and roping competition. Please join us for this weekend of fun.
On behalf of the Patterson Apricot Fiesta Board of Directors, we would like to thank our local Police Services and Fire Department, the City of Patterson, Corporate, Executive & Major Sponsors, and all community volunteers for their hard work and dedication towards making the Apricot Fiesta a success.
Kristen Valentine, Apricot Fiesta President
