Invest In Me is hosting the second annual Youth Mental Wellness Summit virtually on Saturday, Sept. 19.
What began as a senior prep project in 2019 has now become an annual event organized in part by Charlotte Jones, a Patterson High School graduate.
“Our goal is to promote healthy mental awareness within our community. The virtual gathering will include two guest speakers, local resources, and self-care kits.”
This year’s Summit will be held virtually via Zoom from 9 a.m to 11:30 a.m.
The event is open to all students in grades six through 12, as well as college students.
There is no cost to attend, but registration is required. (register online: Linktre.ee/InvestInMe)
Participants will pick up lunch on their own at Salt & Pepper in Patterson following the virtual event.
