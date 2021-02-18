Due to COVID-19, the Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon was a virtual event. Hailed as the biggest academic event for local high schools, the decathlon is a series of tests, speeches and interviews featuring this year’s theme, “The Cold War.” Speech and Interview presentations were conducted by Zoom, while essay and objective testing were completed online. Students continued their late-night study sessions and team practices remotely.
Co-Sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE), E. & J. Gallo Winery and Mocse Credit Union, the decathlon promotes interschool competition in academics and is supported through contributions made by businesses and the community. According to SCOE Student Events Manager Cheryl Goulart, the goal of the decathlon is to stimulate intellectual growth and scholastic success. “The competition is open to all students, not just the top-achievers,” she said. “Our objective is to recognize student achievement and to emphasize the positive dimensions of education.”
Participating schools send a total of nine members to serve as the core team – up to three students in each of three categories, based on grade point averages. Schools may send as many alternate participants as they choose. Eleven local high schools participated in this year’s event
Language and Literature
Honors Fourth, Lee Qin
Scholastic Fifth, Evelyn Quiterio
Alternate Silver, Diego Ortiz
Music
Scholastic Silver, Rachael Cross
Alternate Bronze, Diego Ortiz
Science
Scholastic Bronze, Henry Dang
Alternate Bronze, Diego Ortiz
Art
Honors Bronze, Lee Qin
Scholastic Fourth, Rachael Cross
Math
Honors Bronze, Francisco Ortiz
Economics
Honors Fourth, Lee Qin
Scholastic Fifth, Rachael Cross
Essay
Scholastic Fifth, Rachael Cross
Speech
Scholastic Fifth, Rachael Cross
Team High Point Winner
Lee Qin
