42nd Annual Stanislaus County Decathlon

Hailed as the biggest academic event for local high schools, the academic decathlon is a series of tests, speeches and interviews featuring this year’s theme, “Water – A Most Essential Resource.”
The tests, speeches and interviews were conducted as virtual events this year but the Super Quiz and Awards Presentation, was held in person on Saturday, Feb. 5. The main event was held in the parking lot of the Stanislaus County Office of Education in Modesto.
Co-Sponsored by the Stanislaus County Office of Education (SCOE), E. & J. Gallo Winery and Mocse Credit Union, the decathlon promotes interschool competition in academics. According to SCOE Student Events Manager Cheryl Goulart, the goal of the decathlon is to stimulate intellectual growth and scholastic success. “The competition is open to all students, not just the top-achievers,” she said. “Our objective is to recognize student achievement and to emphasize the positive dimensions of education.”
Participating schools send a total of nine members to serve as the core team – up to three students in each of three categories, based on grade point averages. Schools may send as many alternate participants as they choose.
Eleven local high schools participated in this year’s event, including: Beyer, Central Catholic, Ceres, Davis, Enochs, Hughson, Johansen, Keyes Charter, Modesto, Oakdale and Patterson.
This year’s winner, Oakdale High will represent Stanislaus County at the California Academic Decathlon State Finals, to be held virtually in March.
Results for the 2021-2022 Stanislaus County Academic Decathlon:
Winning Team: Oakdale High
Runner-Up: Enochs High
Third Place Team: Hughson High
Super Quiz Winners: Oakdale High
Challenge Cup Winner (Team Club): Enochs High
Individual High Point Winner in each division:
First Place Honors Champion: Michael Balerite, Enochs High
First Place Scholastic Champion: Carter Franca, Oakdale High
First Place Varsity Champion: Johanna Fabia, Oakdale High
Alternate Team Member Champion: Alexia Jeevan, Oakdale High
Essay Winner: Nitheea Medam, Modesto High
Lucie Field, PHS biology teacher and academic decathalon coach, readied the Patterson team this year.
Lee Quin, Diego Destino Ortiz, Kuljit Uppal, Oscar Tello, and Meghanne Chan participated in the competition this year.
PHS team results are:
Lee Quin -- Honors Category -- Fifth Place Math, Fifth Place Economics, Fifth Place Language & Literature, Third Place Science, and High Point Winner for PHS
Diego Destino Ortiz -- Honors Category – Fifth Place Social Science
Kuljit Uppal -- Honors Category – Fourth Place Language & Literature
Meghanne Chan -- Alternate Category – Fifth Place Language & Literature, Second Place Science.
