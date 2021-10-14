The afternoon and evening of October 9 saw hundreds gathering in the parking lot of the Patterson Masonic Lodge to celebrate Halloween, show off their costumes, and have their interest piqued by the array of vendors.
Arlene Munoz, a wedding coordinator by profession, is the mind behind the fair. When it’s the off-season for weddings, she hosts craft fairs for Christmas, Easter, and of course Halloween.
“[Coordinating events] is probably my favorite thing to do,” she said. “I love to host, and Halloween being my favorite event, so we for sure wanted to start something like that here.”
This was the fourth year she held the event, and before that she ran it in Tracy.
Speaking of the purpose behind it, Munoz said she hoped the event would bring people out. “We’ve had a few hundred people show up at this event, and we just hope to continue growing it. … Get more small businesses out, especially the ones here in town.”
A vendor at the fair for two years, Melissa Johnson runs Mice in the Cupboard Boutique, one of the more eclectic booths attendees might see. “We have basically a little bit of everything in our booth,” Johnson says, and indeed their products include retro candy, pickled vegetables, custom crafts and signs, and Starbucks cups.
When asked, she replied without hesitation her favorite part is the kids. She loves giving out candy and seeing the kids in their costumes. “Arlene [Munoz] knows that we are going to book every single year. And I tell everybody that this is my favorite event of the year.”
The business is a family tradition, with Johnson’s sister, mom, daughter, and husband all contributing to the variety of merchandise. She noted with a laugh that her husband makes the hot sauces because he’s the only member of the household who will eat them.
Contributing to the diverse brand are the rodents, for in front of the booth Johnson and her family hold their rats, hoping to educate visitors about them. “A lot of people are scared of them, but for the most part everybody seems to take to them once they learn how sweet they are,” she said.
Nick Cheary, owner of Nick’s Kicks, is a first time vendor at the Halloween fair. His businesses centers around clothing, both resold and custom made. He had been to other similar events, but spoke of how this was different from others he attended.
“[The Halloween fair is] a lot more organized, a lot cleaner, a lot more family-oriented, and that’s what we were looking for, because at the end of the day it’s about family and community that brings back all the businesses around here.”
Cheary had much to say on the topic of community and the importance of small businesses. He commented on the courage it takes to start a business, and how recent times have been hard for small business owners. And since opening a storefront is difficult, he thinks pop-up ventures are a great opportunity for businesses.
“It’s not always about being here and selling out your whole table, it’s about networking and being part of the community and giving back. … Even if we’re out here and we don’t sell anything, at least we’re out here supporting the community, giving out candy to the kids.”
He also said, “With everything going on, that’s all we really have, is our community and each other.”
Moria Garcia only started her business, The Sweet Barn Soap Company, in the past few months. This was one of her first outings. She makes soaps from natural oils, and, she said, “They kind of have a really quirkiness to them.”
This quirkiness is obvious in the design of the soaps, which are all shaped and painted like baked goods. Donuts, cupcakes, and macrons are some of the tempting treats on display; but eating them is not advisable, despite their appealing appearance.
“All my soaps actually have warning labels. … They say, ‘do not eat,’ they have these big warning labels I have to put on every bar. They smell so delicious.”
Jose Vigil, one attendee, found out about the event through his sister-in-law who has a booth there. He mentioned enjoying the custom merchandise, the food, and the “family vibe.” And his daughter, Sophia, while speaking few words, did say how her favorite part was the open field where she could play with her cousins and friends while dressing up.
At 6 p.m., after guests had a chance to browse the wares, Munoz gathered all the kids who had registered beforehand for a Halloween-themed dance-off, during which a few silent judges took their pick of the best costumes of the bunch.
Agustin Perez, whose son took one of the four winning places for his moves in the dance-off, mentioned that his favorite part was the music.
Another winner, Kincaid Marin, took the prize for grossest costume. But despite his victory in the contest, the food on sale remained his favorite part. His dad, Chris, agreed, and mentioned also loving the dance-off and seeing all the kids together.
After the winners were chosen and the dancing had concluded, the crowd began to disperse, though many still stayed to continue shopping.
Undoubtedly, Arlene Munoz accomplished exactly what she hoped to with this event. And, if she has anything to say about it, the Halloween fair will be back next year as well.
