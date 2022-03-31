5 North Track and Field program aims to create young runners

KT Ransom used to coach high school track and field, but he noticed a glaring problem with the experience of his athletes—they had none. Thus, seven years ago, 5 North was born to bring track and field and cross-country to young runners.
“We had over 250 runners,” Ransom said about his track and field team, “and probably 35% of the runners [didn’t have] any type of previous track experience.” The coach explained that there were no programs in the area for elementary or middle school runners. He went on to say that his goal with 5 North is to prepare kids for high school track and field, giving them an edge as they move up in the sport.
The organization’s mission as stated on its website regarding the Patterson team is “to advance the total development of our student-athletes through the sport of Track & Field by providing a positive AND competitive training environment that helps Patterson youth attain and excel THEIR peak performance.”
Athletes can join as young as four and a half and as old as 17.
Teams are in place in various California cities such as Manteca, Tracy, and Hayward, and a Patterson team—known as the Cheetahs—has existed since 2018. The 5 North website says, “The Patterson Cheetahs Track & Field team was developed to provide each athlete the opportunity to compete in youth meets and achieve success at his or her own skill level.
“Regardless of whether your athletes achieve a personal best, win a medal, or earn the chance to compete nationally, they will ALL have the opportunity to improve themselves, build character, and make new friends and memories for a lifetime!”
The cities compete against each other for practice, working up to the championship played later in the season. Some of the runners will later head to the Junior Olympics.
Jawan Presely has been the coach of Patterson’s team for a few years but never saw more than four or five kids join. Last year only his son was on the team. However, this year 23 kids have joined the fray and are running for Patterson.
“I think this is a big deal for all the kids. A lot of them are brand-new to track, and they all seem to love it,” Presely said. “Adding track is a big deal because a lot of the kids aren’t into baseball or into basketball, and track is something that all kids do every day—run.”
Shalice Morgan, another coach for 5 North, explained why the organization is important to the kids participating. “[It] definitely keeps the kids motivated in school, in life in general, just teaching them responsibility and how to be good athletes. Some of them are really young, and then when they get older to play sports in high school, they’ll be ready, they’ll have the confidence.”
More information about 5 North is on their website, http://5northtrack.com, and you can contact Director KT Ransom directly at (209) 276-5312.
