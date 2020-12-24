Homeless Services Facilitator, Cambridge Academies
If the youth of a community reflects its true nature, Patterson is a giving one. This was first demonstrated by Abbygail Allen, known as Patterson’s Sock Girl, who collected and donated thousands of pairs of socks over the course of three years, beginning when she was in fifth grade.
Thanks to Abbygail’s efforts, those in need in the Patterson area will have warm socks for some time to come.
That compassionate spirit has also been shown by six-year-old Sage Ployhar, a student at Sacred Heart Catholic School. Young Sage recently spearheaded a coat drive that collected 200 coats, bringing in a number of warm blankets for those in need in the process.
The Northmead Elementary After School Program joined Sacred Heart Catholic School in the effort, as did Apricot Valley Elementary.
Sage, the son of Darrin Ployhar and TyHa McCandless-Ployhar, loves all sports and “building things out of anything,” according to his mom.
TyHa said Sage wanted to be able to help kids who needed coats, so they made a brief video and posted it on her Facebook page. She then posted a photo of Sage with a request for donations on other Patterson-related Facebook pages.
Once the word went out, “lots of people” started bringing items to donate to the school, Sage said.
Although this was a pretty big undertaking, it’s not the first time Sage has participated in a fundraiser – he sold cookies in preschool.
The best thing about the coat drive, Sage said, was “giving away the coats.” The kids’ coats, mom TyHa said, went to The Redwood Family Center, a Modesto nonprofit organization that assists mothers struggling with drug and alcohol addiction. The adults’ coats, plus a few blankets, were donated to Naomi’s House, and have already been passed along to those in need.
Sage said the coolest thing about doing the coat drive was spending time with his parents.
“He just wanted to do something during this time of need; something that he could do, you know, being six,” TyHa said.
