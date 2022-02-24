8-year-old entrepreneur Malilah Alvarez to be featured on Good Day

Young Las Palmas Elementary School student entrepreneur, Malilah Alvarez, has been hard at work overseeing the growth of her business, MA Glitzy Girl.
MA Glitzy Girl is a custom fashion accessory boutique that Malilah started in August of last year after her house caught fire during the Fourth of July holiday.
“We were in Yosemite that entire day and we came back home pretty tired,” Said Malilah’s mom, Becky Alvarez. “My husband has a routine he does every Fourth of July where he hoses down the house and [because we were so tired] we did not hose down anything.”
Alvarez said that night while the family was asleep they were woken up at 5 a.m. with the powerful smell of smoke.
“I quickly got onto my cameras and I saw that my front room, which is the craft room, was completely black. You could see the smoke and the alarm started going off.”
The Alvarez family started to hose off what they could with their water hose before the fire department arrived.
“The whole entire room caught fire and I lost everything in there.”
The craft room was Malilah’s favorite place to be. She would spend hours a day there with her imagination and creativity. In fact, the craft room was a special place for the Alvarez family. Malilah’s grandmother is a seamstress and the apple didn’t fall far from the tree as Malilah’s mom and sister, who attends the Academy of Art in San Francisco, often spent time in the craft room as well.
“She grew up in that craft room and without it she didn’t know what to do with herself anymore. She was tired of playing in her room so one day she came to me and asked for money out of her savings so that she could start doing stuff and that’s when we went and started buying materials.”
Since then, Malilah has been able to grow MA Glitzy Girl into a respectable business that often makes appearances at pop-ups in the region and with the help of her mom, the two act as in-house distribution workers filling online orders and shipping them out.
“She makes keychains out of polymer clay and resin. She uses clay, resin and fabric to make her earrings. She just recently started baking. She prints and bakes shrinky dinks which she uses to make her earrings and pins. She has also been doing the Croc jibbitz out of the shrinky dinks and has been purchasing the backs for the jibbitz on Amazon so that she can attach them to her custom designs.”
Malilah’s business is so popular that it has caught the attention of Good Day Sacramento, which plans on sending a camera crew to film the 8-year-old for an interview next week.
“She had her very first pop-up in September of 2021 and it just kinda blew up from there,” said Alvarez. “Since then she’s been attending these pop-ups two to three times a month in different areas.”
Malilah’s mom says that if it were up to her daughter, she’d be attending more often, but her mom does make sure that it doesn’t overwhelm the elementary school student and that she’s able to focus on her homework and leisure activities as well.
“We’ve had to limit her pop-up appearances because if she could be at every one she would,” said Alvarez. “She loves meeting new vendors, she calls them her vendor friends and she loves when her vendor friends post pictures and videos of her products and put them out there on Instagram, which I monitor for her.”
On top of her supportive family and older sister, Malilah appreciates her teacher at Las Palmas, Mrs. Vargas, who motivates Malilah to never give up and to continue working towards her entrepreneurial dreams.
MA Glitzy Girls’ next event will be Saturday, February 26 at the old Ceres Flea Market on Whitmore Avenue where she’ll be part of a pop-up event promoting pet adoption from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Members of the community wishing to learn more about MA Glitzy Girl are encouraged to visit @maglitzygirl on Instagram. A page which is monitored and managed by Malilah’s mom.
